The previous episode on General Hospital saw Nina losing her cool in front of Carly, leading to an explosive and violent fight between the rivals. On the other hand, Lulu and Cody got some intel from their snooping, while Sasha found a big reason to panic due to the custody battle and divorce hearing.

Carly confided in her daughter Josslyn while Curtis confronted Drew about his behavior and why Portia was acting off. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 20, 2025 episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 20, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features the who’s who of Port Charles arriving on the Nurses Ball red carpet. The much-awaited annual event is here and is being organized by Lucy as usual. The event is special for Port Charles and it’s why Drew and Nina set aside their differences to play the hosts.

Posing on the red carpet, the two are dazzling in their outfits as they look forward to a brilliant night of performances and fun. Meanwhile, Lucy fields a crisis. As expected, the Ball always sees a major crisis but Lucy is there and well-prepared for anything to go awry. What new trouble is cooking?

And how will Lucy get rid of it to ensure the Ball goes smoothly? Up next, Anna gets an idea. What could this be about? Meanwhile, Portia receives an offer of friendship. Who is the one making this surprising pitch, and how will Portia react to it? It can surely not be the evil plotter Drew, can it be?

On the other hand, Alexis gets an unpleasant surprise. Is this related to Ric and Ava? The two are working together to blackmail Alexis for money. And what are they using to compel her? Footage of Kristina tampering with the car that led to Ric and Elizabeth’s accident. Thus, Alexis is in a major fix.

If she refuses to do what they want, her daughter will be in danger. But she has also had enough and is warning that if she continues to get pushed by them, this won’t end well. And lastly, Lulu has got some major info after her snooping session with Cody. How and when will she use the intel she has?

Is she going to drop the big bombshell during the Nurses Ball? How will the others react to her snooping and meddling into the business of Brook Lynn and Dante? Especially their past all those years ago? Stay tuned for more.

