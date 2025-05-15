The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly and Jason strategizing. Meanwhile, Willow was left heartbroken while Laura lost her cool. Elsewhere, Drew made a big discovery. Lastly, Alexis tried to gain the upper hand and escape Ava and Ric’s blackmailing plans.

The drama is bubbling with each new episode as the climax of the stories unfolds on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 15, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Lucky doing some digging. He is aware that Ric remembers details from the night of the accident, but has lied that he doesn’t. This has caused Lucky to be suspicious, and he wants to know why he is acting as if he doesn’t remember anything. Will he find answers?

Is that why he went over to ask Alexis? Will she tell him the truth about how Ava and Ric are blackmailing her? Or will she keep this a secret? How will Lucky react to it? On the other hand, Lucas visits Elizabeth. How will this visit go? Will it lead to a breakthrough? Or is this only a check-up session?

When Ric receives an offer, who could it be from? And will he accept it or decline? Elsewhere on General Hospital, Kristina does damage control. She will do what she can to keep her secret under wraps. How far will she go to hide the fact that she tampered with the car that led to the accident, thinking it was Ava’s?

When Gio confides in Sonny, will he get some advice? Dante is blaming the former for the irresponsible behavior Rocco indulged in. But what Dante does not know is that Gio is also his son. How guilty will he be then? On the other hand, Brook Lynn would do anything to find her precious son.

When will she find out that Gio is her son, who was given up for adoption? Lulu meets with Cody, but what will this chat lead to? Lastly, the drama around the accident is set to boil over as Alexis feels guilty over drawing pacers to commit her daughter Kristina, which has caused a massive rift.

And then there’s Lucky, who is keeping her secret instead of being honest with Lix and revealing the truth about Kristina being the culprit. How will things unfold when the secret does come out? What new drama will roll? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

