The Game of Thrones world just can’t seem to catch a break. Fans, already bracing themselves for the long wait between seasons of House of the Dragon, now have to shelve their hopes for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms until 2026. According to Variety, what was once expected to arrive sooner has reportedly been delayed, not by a few months, as it’s skipping the entire year.

The Prequel To Game of Thrones

Based on George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight, the series shifts the focus back a century before Game of Thrones, placing two odd companions, Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, at the heart of the story. The Targaryens still grip the Iron Throne in this timeline, and the memory of dragons still lingers in the world. It’s a setting ripe with legacy and adventure, even though none of that will unfold on screen until at least the following year.

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the delay during a recent presentation, during which a brief teaser confirmed the shift. The trend isn’t new, as premium shows with steep production costs often come with longer waits. HBO’s own track record shows a similar pattern, especially after the original Game of Thrones wrapped up its controversial final season.

When Momentum Starts To Fade

House of the Dragon tried to restore some of that lost luster. Season 1 held promise, but the second season took some unexpected turns. Daemon Targaryen spent the entire season languishing at Harrenhal, while the much-anticipated Battle of the Gullet was postponed to Season 3. Major plotlines like Blood and Cheese were reworked or toned down.

All of that might have been forgivable if the wait between seasons weren’t becoming part of the struggle. Other high-profile shows aren’t doing much better. The Last of Us faces a two-year gap, and Disney+’s Andor drifts even further from consistency. These delays risk more than just frustration. They can drain momentum, leaving even the most loyal fans feeling disconnected.

The Clock Hasn’t Started Yet

At least A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hasn’t missed a step yet, because it hasn’t taken one. But that’s not a reason for HBO to get comfortable. Back in the Game of Thrones prime, yearly releases were the norm. The slow drip of content may keep anticipation alive, but only if viewers stay around long enough to see the next chapter. For now, 2026 is the earliest fans will see Dunk and Egg in action. Until then, it’s back to waiting.

