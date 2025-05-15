James Gunn and John Cena’s highly-awaited Peacemaker Season 2 is all set to be released soon. The show will arrive after the filmmaker’s next superhero movie, Superman, hits theatres on July 11, 2025. Just a few weeks later, the second season of the Peacemaker series starring John Cena will be out. Read on to learn Peacemaker Season 2’s official OTT release date and streaming platform in India.

When & Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 In India?

According to the OTT giant’s official website, Peacemaker Season 2 will be released on the Jio Hotstar streaming platform on 22nd August 2025 in India. In Peacemaker Season 1, the first three episodes were dropped on the premiere date, and the remaining episodes were released every week. So, it is expected that Peacemaker Season 2 will follow the same pattern and drop the first three episodes on 22nd August on Jio Hotstar.

Peacemaker Season 1: Plot, Cast & Critical Response

The superhero action-comedy series is a spin-off/sequel of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. It’s about how the titular superhero Peacemaker (played by John Cena) is coerced into joining a team on a mission to track and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans in different parts of the world. The series received a brilliant critics’ score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.3/10.

Besides John Cena in the lead role, it also features Danielle Brooks (as Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (as Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (as Emilia Harcourt), Robert Patrick (as August Smith), Chukwudi Iwuji (as Clemson Murn) and Steve Agee (as John Economos), among other cast members.

What To Expect From Peacemaker Season 2?

As you know, Peacemaker Season 1 ended with Daniel Brooks’ character Adebayo revealing top-secret details about Project Butterfly, her mother’s involvement, and ARGUS to the press, which clears Peacemaker’s name. John Cena’s character returns home and begins to hallucinate about his deceased father (played by Robert Patrick). It’s an interesting point from where Peacemaker S2’s story should begin.

The introduction of Rick Flag Sr.’s character (played by Frank Grillo) will add another interesting dimension to the story, as Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad. Their enmity angle is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season, and Frank Grillo might even be the season’s main villain. Let’s see what James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 has in store for us.

You can watch the official teaser of Peacemaker Season 2 below:

