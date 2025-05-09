The second season of James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated superhero series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular anti-hero, recently dropped its first poster. And it’s in line with the show’s quirky humour, which was the hallmark of the widely admired Peacemaker Season 1. Streaming giant Max unveiled the Season 2 first poster through an X post, which also revealed that the teaser trailer will be released tomorrow. Peacemaker Season 2 is slated to be released on the Max platform in the US on 21st August 2025.

There is no I in Peace. Teaser trailer for #Peacemaker Season 2 is coming tomorrow.

Peacemaker Season 2: Expected Plot, Number of Episodes & Cast

As you know, Peacemaker Season 1 was a spin-off/sequel of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. It was about how the titular superhero Peacemaker (played by John Cena) is coerced into joining a team with a mission to track and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans in different parts of the world. It received a brilliant critics’ score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.3/10.

Peacemaker Season 2 also consists of eight episodes. It will transition from DCEU to DCU, and the story takes place after the events of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie starring David Corenswet. The new season, which arrives a month after Superman, is expected to delve into the good and bad effects of the events shown in the first season. It will focus more on Christopher Smith (Peacemaker’s real name) than on Peacemaker and his relationship with other characters.

Peacemaker Season 1 ended with Daniel Brooks’ character Adebayo revealing top-secret details about Project Butterfly, her mother’s involvement, and ARGUS to the press, which clears Peacemaker’s name. John Cena’s character returns home and begins to hallucinate about his deceased father (played by Robert Patrick). It’s an interesting point from where Peacemaker S2’s story should begin. The introduction of Rick Flag Sr.’s character (played by Frank Grillo) will add another interesting dimension to the story, as Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad.

Their enmity angle will play a crucial role in the upcoming season, so Frank Grillo might be the season’s main villain. Peacemaker Season 2 will also feature Freddie Stroma (as Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (as Emilia Hartcourt), and Steve Agee (as John Economos) reprising their earlier roles. So, from whatever we know and have heard about Peacemaker S2 so far, it looks like it’s going to be bigger and better than its predecessor.

