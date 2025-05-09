On the popular soap opera Days of our Lives, Shawn is going through a difficult time with his father Bo’s life at risk. Only a miracle drug can save him and he is desperate enough to join hands with Steve to steal it. On the other hand, he recently found out that Rafe and Jada broke things off.

He also recently had a bonding moment with his ex Belle not too long ago and discovered that she confessed her feelings for EJ while he was in a coma. Brandon Beemer, the actor who plays Shawn on the daytime drama, shed light on the characters romantic prospects with both Belle and Jada.

Days Of Our Lives: Brandon Beemer On Shawn’s Past With Belle & Future With Jada

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star opened up about how surprising it was for Shawn to find out that Rafe and Jada had ended things. “It’s kind of like they’re both in familiar territory and they both understand what each other is going through. They find comfort in that and spending time together and being able to talk about things,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Beemer (@brandonbeemer)

Brandon felt, “There are no secrets with Jada. She knows what Shawn is going through, and she understands it.” As for when he found out about Belle’s feelings for EJ, the actor revealed Shawn was worried. “EJ is bad news,” he mused and referred to how everytime anything bad happens in Salem, EJ is somehow tied to it, referring to the many crimes of the role.

He also divulged that Shawn thought EJ was simply a rebound or a fling for Belle which is why he was disappointed when he found out her feelings for EJ. Brandon then continued, “He’s worried that Belle’s going to get dragged into something bad, because EJ always has his hand in something bad.”

Regardless, “at the end of the day, they’ll always love each other” but are moving on in their own lives despite their romantic past. But the actor does not think this is the end of the road for Belle and Shawn on the soap opera. “I don’t know if it’s really run its course,” Brandon felt about the situation.

“With Shawn and Belle, there’s always going to be that love for each other. Once they go out and experience the world, who knows? Maybe they’ll find their way back to each other,” he expressed. As for Shawn and his potential future with Jada now that she is single, he thinks it might be fun to explore.

Brandon concluded, “They’re both good people. They both always try to do the right thing. They’ve got their work in common.” It is to be seen if Shawn and Jada grow something serious together or remain a fling in the long run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Beemer (@brandonbeemer)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bravo Unveils Exciting New Lineup Including Two Real Housewives Shows – Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News