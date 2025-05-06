The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Steve and Shawn committing to a plan. On the other hand, Chanel ripped into EJ while Chad tried to get Cat to reconsider. And lastly, Marlena offered Johnny words of advice, hoping to sort her grandson out of the turmoil he is undergoing.

There’s plenty of new drama on the way with exciting storylines, returns of a few fan-favorite characters and more. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama show based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Tate trying to cheer up Sophia. The two have been getting closer as they spend time together and figure out a way forward now that the adoption of their unborn child is not going through. On the other hand, Sophia wanted to go to prom, but the doctors advised her not to. They told her to rest, take things easy and not attend the event.

This has made Sophia upset since she really wanted to go and had even envisioned how it would be. Will Tate be able to cheer her up? Meanwhile, Doug ignores Holly. She broke up with Tate because he snitched on Doug. But now Doug is behaving differently and ignoring Holly all of a sudden.

What is behind his suspicious behavior? Will Hilly confront him about it? Or is this the end of their friendship? What does this mean for Holly and Tate, especially now that he is getting closer to Sophia again? Elsewhere, Shawn questions Jada. What could he have questions about? Will she answer?

Is this about Bo? Or maybe about her now-in-the-past relationship with Rafe? Or maybe her confrontation with EJ? Is he questioning her because he feels she could be his potential shooter? What new drama is brewing? And lastly, Gabi loses her cool. She has been buzzing with anger lately.

First, she was accused by her own boyfriend JJ of potentially being EJ’s shooter. Then, Philip and Xander’s takeover of the DiMera Enterprises lead to her getting new bosses, thus affecting her own work at Gabi Chic. Gabi also doesn’t get along with Leo who recently moved into her dear home.

Which of these people makes her lose her cool? Is she calling JJ out for his accusations? Or is she furious at Philip and Xander instead? Are both of them trying to disrupt her work? Or is she beyond pissed and is taking it out on Leo? Stay tuned to find out more details about the story lines and arcs.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News