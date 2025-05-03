The drama on Days of our Lives is never ending and the latest addition to the stories is Bo’s dwindling health. Shawn found out that his father woke up from his coma but has contracted sepsis and does not have long to live if not treated. He is desperate to save his father and will do what it takes.

Even going as far as to steal the drug that can save him. There’s also a lot of guilt, considering Shawn was the one who shot him leading to the coma. His intentions were to protect Hope as Bo pointing a gun at her but it did put his father’s life in danger. Here’s what Brandon Beemer said about playing the character and being a part of this emotional soap storyline.

Days Of Our Lives: Brandon Beemer On Shawn’s Desperate Attempt At Saving His Father Bo

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor opened up about how Bo being close to death has “pulled up all the old guilty emotions of the reason why Bo” is in the hospital in the first place. It’s frustrating for him as he tries to find a way to save his father. “This is just a total stab in the heart for him, and he cannot let Bo die. He cannot let this happen,” Brandon felt.

To save his father, Shawn is also winning to steal the drug from the lab and has approached Steve for his help. When the latter finds out that Shawn is determined to make this happen and won’t back off, he agrees to help him. This is especially putting Shawn’s job as a cop at risk. The soap star felt, “It has to be explored” and added, “His job doesn’t matter to him” at this point.

This is because his father’s life is at stake. “Shawn will do anything and everything he can, even if it means losing his job and getting arrested,” Brandon explained. On being asked if this is also a way for Shawn to get vindication for being the one who put Bo in a coma, Brandon agreed with the thought and felt it was definitely one of the reasons he was so adamant.

“It would completely redeem him and get rid of all of the guilt that he has had for what he did to his dad, if he can save his life, if he can be part of it. He has to be part of it,” the Days star explained and proceeded to wrap up by adding, “That’s what matters most to him, is his dad. He loves his dad.”

