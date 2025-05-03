Among the many storylines running on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, the most dramatic one is EJ DiMera being shot. He was then taken to the hospital, where he slipped into a coma for a while. EJ has now woken up and is recovering from the crisis, though it’s still not clear who shot him.

Dan Feuerriegel, who plays EJ, recently spoke about this new storyline and how playing it gave him the chance to explore the character’s layers a lot deeper. EJ’s son, Johnny, is also involved in it due to their massive feud prior to EJ being shot. Here’s what the soap star revealed.

Days Of Our Lives: Dan Feuerriegel On EJ’s Mystery Shooting

During a conversation with Soap Opera News, Dan spoke about how surprising but exciting it was when he first found out about the storyline. He said, “It’s always a bit of a jolt when you hear your character’s name in the same sentence as a whodunnit,” and added, “It’s a testament to how central EJ is to the show.” He spoke about replacing the previous actor who played EJ.

“The history of the character is so layered, and I really wanted to respect what had been built before while finding my own way in,” Dan felt, calling it a gradual process. He added that he took time to get used to the pace, the tone, the format, and the rhythm. Dan then explored and made EJ a little more himself. “That’s when something shifted,” he explained the process.

As for the meaty and heavy storyline, he expressed, “Acting, no matter what the subject matter, is fun. EJ’s dynamic with Johnny is especially raw. There’s pride, disappointment, fear, love, and a lot of unspoken emotion in their exchanges” which he has been actively enjoying since. Dan also commented on the love triangle featuring EJ with sisters Sami and Belle.

Days Of Our Lives: Dan Feuerriegel On EJ’s Love Triangle With Sami & Belle

“For EJ and Sami, that connection is always there. The dynamic between them is iconic for a reason. There’s definitely room for more story to be told between them, but once again, that’s up to the writers,” he said. As for EJ and Belle, the actor divulged, “There’s definitely character chemistry there.”

“Always has been. Whether or not it turns into something long-term, that’s up to the writers. But I think there’s real potential for these two to explore something more textured this time around,” he mused. Belle confessed her feelings for EJ while he was in a coma and lying in a hospital bed. Sami also made her return to the town of Salem recently and paid EJ a visit.

