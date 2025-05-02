In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Kayla and Stephanie discussed a secret. Shawn asked Steve for help to save his father, Bo. Meanwhile, Xander and Alex argued, while Gabi and Philip clashed over the changes in the power dynamic after the takeover.

Lastly, Leo made a suggestion to Javi. There’s a lot of drama on the way for avid watchers of the show. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 2, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for the long-running daytime drama set revolving around Salem, Illinois residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 2, 2025

The last episode of the week features Sarah counseling Xander. He is still furious about the forged letter and what Philip did to attain his stake. Sarah keeps him calm, even though he wants to do something big as a result of his betrayal. What he doesn’t know is that Sarah also knew about the letter.

How will he react when he finds that out? Will he be heartbroken knowing that his wife kept it a secret from him as well? Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Tate rips into Johnny. Even though Chanel and Johnny were desperate to adopt a child not too long ago, the latter pulled back at the last moment. And so the adoption has been cancelled, ruining Sophia and Tate’s plans.

They were rejoicing when they found out that Chanel and Johnny wanted to adopt their unborn baby, but things have now changed. Chanel is more than heartbroken as her dream of being a mother is slipping away. Tate is angry at Johnny for changing the plans at the last moment, which affects all of them.

He goes over to him and confronts him for messing things up for everyone. Things even get violent when Tate gives into his fury and punches Johnny. How will things fare now? Is Johnny going to brawl with Tate or let it be and ask for his forgiveness for wrecking not just Chanel’s plans but also theirs?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Sophia grows quite agitated with her mother, Amy. Now that the whole adoption has been put on pause, her mother is busy making some infuriating comments that Sophia is absolutely not happy about. Is she going to confront her mother about the same? How will Amy respond?

Meanwhile, Marlena offers advice to Belle. The latter has been dabbling in her conflicting feelings ever since EJ was shot. Will her mother give her some valuable advice? Lastly, EJ gives Rita an assignment. What dirty work is he going to give to his trusted and loyal assistant this time around?

