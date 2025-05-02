The previous episode of The Bold and The Beautiful saw Hope getting very suspicious of Liam’s new living arrangement. She was alarmed on seeing that Liam had suddenly moved in with Steffy and Finn. On the other hand, Will congratulated Electra on her newfound happiness and success.

With Liam’s dwindling health, Daphne and Carter’s potential romance, the never-ending love triangle between Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke, there’s a lot of drama on the way. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch it.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 2, 2025

The last episode of the week features Liam encouraging Hope to give Carter another chance. He knows his health is dwindling, and unless a miracle happens, he will not last long. When Hope finds out that he is living with Steffy and Finn, she is immediately suspicious.

She went to their house to check on him and find out what was happening. Liam claimed there were some plumbing issues at his home, which is why he needed a temporary place to live in. But Hope knows that’s a lie, and something else is going on. Liam clearly doesn’t want her to know the truth about his inoperable brain tumor and that he is effectively dying.

He switches the topic to Hope’s life and how things changed so quickly on her end, referring to Carter giving Forrester Creations back due to his guilt over the coup they had previously planned to take over the company. After the power went back to those it rightfully belonged to, Hope was fired.

Carter was given an option to keep his job, and he chose to do so. Hope was appalled that Carter didn’t quit to show their solidarity as a pair. Soon after, she told Carter that she had betrayed her and dumped him. But when Liam urges her to give Carter another shot, how exactly will Hope react?

She doesn’t know that Liam is suggesting this because he values second chances now that he knows he probably won’t get any. Will Hope listen to him and give Carter another chance? He has been texting her and asking to meet to apologize and beg for another chance. Will Liam’s advice help?

Or will Hope continue to avoid Carter and make it clear that there is no going back? Will she figure out that Liam is close to dying? Will this pull back her feelings for him? Especially since they were once married and even have a daughter together? Stay tuned for more details about it.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie Gets An Ultimatum, Lois Is Put On The Spot While Nina Debriefs With Carly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News