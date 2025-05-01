The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge being torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s actions. They tried to use nostalgia to force him back with Brooke despite knowing he had chosen Taylor and rejected Brooke a number of times. Meanwhile, Katie fiercely protected Carter.

She claimed Daphne was going to use him and appointed herself his self-proclaimed protector. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 1, 2025, episode of the Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 1, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Hope getting suspicious of Liam’s new living arrangement. He has an inoperable brain tumor and is quite literally dying. He knows about it, and so do Steffy and Finn, the others don’t. Liam wants to keep it that way, with as few people knowing about it as possible.

He wants to fight this disease but knows that only a miracle can save him from his impending death. Meanwhile, there are people concerned about him having not heard from him in a while. Hope and Liam were married and in love once upon a time. They even share a daughter from their romance.

She immediately notices the change in his living arrangement. Hope cannot help but notice that he is now staying with Steffy and Finn, which makes her suspicious about what’s going on. Is she going to be able to get some answers out of him, or will he lie and keep the truth wrapped up?

How will Hope react when she finds out about Liam’s health crisis and looming death? Will this push her back into his orbit, reigniting their romance, just like her father Deacon suggested not too long ago? On the other hand, Will readily congratulates Electra on her newfound happiness and success.

The fashion show did brilliantly with the couture, jewelry, and perfume lines all becoming a major success. Will is beyond happy for his girlfriend, Electra, and congratulates her on her hard work, which has led to a sweet result. How will this relationship fare down the road with Luna’s crazy obsession with Will only getting stronger? She even has Sheila on her side.

Are they going to target Electra to get Will away from her? Or is Electra stronger than they realize and is ready to fight for her boyfriend? Will this squirmish lead to Electra giving in to Will’s desire for intimacy, which she was not sure about until recently? Stay tuned for more details about the same.

