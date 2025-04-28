The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw a lot of major drama including Liam finding out about his inoperable brain tumor, Luna keeping her pursuit of Will going while Taylor and Brooke flung accusations at each other while locked in the store as the Forrester fashion show kept raging.

There’s lots of drama lined up for this week on the soap opera series as the storylines unfold. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles City.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features fuel getting added to the fire when Steffy and Taylor learn who the showstopper was. Ridge and Eric worked hard behind the scenes to make the Forrester Creations fashion a big hit and the couture line to be royally introduced. Brooke was the showstopper, much to the shock of Steffy and Taylor, who watched on from backstage.

They cannot believe that Brooke was chosen as the showstopper next to Ridge and for her to flaunt the final white gown design of the collection. Is this going to lead to some major drama? How exactly will the mother and daughter lead the whole confrontation? Will Steffy go all guns blazing? Or will Taylor find a way to question Ridge about the same in a private space?

What will happen when Ridge reveals that he had no idea Brooke was the showstopper. Will Erci be questioned about his decision to choose the showstopper without asking anybody else? Elsewhere, Katie catches a glimpse of Daphne kissing Carter. And she is not happy about seeing it.

She cannot believe Daphne is making a move on Carter when he was in a relationship with Hope not too long ago. Considering the latter was the one to dump Carter, he has all the right to move on and Daphne is more than willing to start a romance with him. She wants him to forget that Hope used him and to give their potential a chance. The two have already kissed once.

And it was when Carter and Hope were dating. This time around he is very single and he definitely doesn’t mind kissing Daphne or truly enjoying their growing chemistry. But when Katie sees them kiss, how will she react? She is expected to confront Daphne instead of Carter as per her usual behavior. Stay tuned to the hit soap opera series to know how exactly things unfold.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Haunted Palace: Bona & Yook Sung-Jae’s K-Drama Records Highest Viewership Rating Of 9.3% Within Three Episodes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News