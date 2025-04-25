The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the Forrester Creations fashion show in full swing with models, influencers, reporters, and special guests marking their attendance. Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Christine Blair from The Young and the Restless were seen attending.

As the runway bustles with fashion and excitement, a lot of drama is happening elsewhere. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show set in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 25, 2025

The final episode of this week features Eric and Rige excited as the fashion showstopper unfolds. The two have been actively working behind the scenes to make the new couture line a reality ever since Carter gave Forrester Creations back. The fashion show is now happening.

The father and son see their hard work come to life on stage with models flaunting their fresh designs. Everything is going smoothly, there is no stress and tension, or so they thought, because trouble is brewing as the show continues. Ridge’s lover and ex-lover are going to it in a store room, and they are locked in—allegations, accusations, as well as blame galore.

Brooke and Taylor’s unknown and undetectable presence causes undue stress and even more heat on the electric runway. The two have had many fights over the years, most of them because Ridge chose one or the other. His indecisiveness led to their long-running rivalry.

Recently, he made it clear to Brooke that he chose Taylor and that there is no chance of them reconciling. But Brooke’s desperation knows no end, of course. She tried to seduce him by donning lingerie and waiting for him. To her surprise, Taylor walked in instead and saw Brooke’s plan in action.

She called her out for her baseless obsession despite constant rejections from Ridge. But Eric later asked Brooke not to lose hope of a reconciliation. Taylor and Brooke’s fight led them to the store room, which got locked, and the two were left stranded. Brooke blames her for doing this on purpose.

How far will this feud go, and is this going to ruin the fashion show? Who will find the two of them locked and bickering inside the store room? Is it going to take away the limelight from the fashion show and the newest line? Stay tuned for more details about the B&B storylines and arcs.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Brook Lynn Calls Out Lulu, Kristina Is In For A Shock While Willow Hits A Roadblock

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News