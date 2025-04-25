Jack Quaid (son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan), who became a globally popular name after starring in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series ‘The Boys’, recently starred in an action thriller movie, interestingly titled ‘Novocaine’. It was released in theatres on 14th March 2025 and received good feedback from critics and audiences alike. In case you missed watching the film in theatres, then there is nothing to worry about because ‘Novocaine’ has already made its way to an OTT platform.

Novocaine – When & Where to Watch

The Jack Quaid-starrer action entertainer is now streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. But there is a catch. As of now, the film is available to rent on the Prime Video store, and you would have to pay a rent of Rs.389/- to watch it. And if you are not interested in renting it, then we suggest you wait for a few more days/weeks until the film starts streaming rent-free on Prime Video. Stay tuned to us for the latest updates on that.

Novocaine Plot & Cast

Directed by filmmaking duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the action-comedy thriller movie ‘Novocaine’ follows the story of a mild-mannered and timid bank employee Nathan Caine (played by Jack Quaid). He suffers from a rare medical condition because of which he is unable to feel any pain. But when the woman of his dreams and colleague is kidnapped by a gang of robbers, he turns his weakness into his biggest strength and fights to get her back. The movie also features Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, and Jacob Batalon in other roles.

Novocaine – Critics and Audience Feedback

The movie has received a critics’ score of 81% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is even a bit higher at 85%. The film’s critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Getting an adrenaline shot from Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder’s considerable charm while finding increasingly demented ways to utilize its concept, Novocaine is the opposite of a pain to watch.”

Jack Quaid’s Upcoming Movies and Series

After Novocaine, Jack Quaid will be seen in the crime thriller movie ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the action-comedy movie ‘Heads of State’ co-starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He’ll also star in the fifth and final season of ‘The Boys’, which is expected to premiere next year.

Novocaine Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Novocaine below:

