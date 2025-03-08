Jack Quaid shot to fame with The Boys. However, as the actor prepares for the final season of the show, he has also kept himself busy with a new project or two. The actor donned a new avatar in the film Novocaine, and it might just feel similar to a certain Bollywood film. Let’s take a look at what Novocaine promises to the audience.

Jack Quaid is not your regular guy in Novocaine

Novocaine follows the story of Nathan Caine (played by Jack Quaid), a regular employee who cannot feel physical pain at all. He has a rare disorder, congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP). One day, he meets Sherry (played by Amber Midthunder) and soon begins dating her. But she is kidnapped during a bank heist that Nathan was also a witness to. He goes after the bad guys to get his girlfriend back, and dark comedy and absurdity ensue as Nathan fights them.

Jacob Batalon, who is popularly known for his role as Ned, Spiderman aka Peter Parker’s best friend in the Marvel films, is once again the best friend in Novocaine. He is Roscoe, Nathan’s best friend. Amber Midthunder is best known for her role in Prey. She will be next seen in Opus with Ayo Edebiri in the lead. In addition to The Boys season five, Jack Quaid will be soon seen in the movie Heads of the State.