Ana de Armas has been serving fashion goals like a queen, and now we have come across an old look of her that is the perfect inspo for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. It is nothing cliched if you are willing to dress up and meet your partner for a date night on this special day. Love is in the air, and the color red screams passion and is the color of love. Ana’s dress is not only gorgeous, but her look is also very easy to recreate. Keep scrolling for the detailed breakdown.

The actress is currently preparing for the release of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the fifth film in the John Wick franchise. However, it is a spin-off set between John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Ana will play the lead, with Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus in supporting roles. According to reports, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles from the previous films.

For the unversed, we came across this old look of Ana de Armas on the social media platform X. It is from the Campari Red Diaries 2019 Premiere Event in Milan. The actress sported a gorgeous and sultry red gown with a plunging neckline. She wore a Versace draped crystal-embellished gown with a thigh-high slit in the front.

The gown is not too dramatic and can be easily worn by people on date night this Valentine’s Day. Her makeup look is also quite simple, as she has a sheer foundation base that looks dewy and fresh. Ana put a red blush on her cheeks, and her waterlines were tightened with a kohl pencil. It also had soft shades of shadow on the eyelid with loads of mascara.

The highlight of the makeup look was her bold crimson lips. She kept it minimal in accessories, sporting sparkling earrings and a black thread-like thing on one of the wrists. She completed the look with a silver strappy pair of heels. Ana de Armas sported a short bob cut with a wavy style. Check out the pictures here:

#AnadeArmas in a Versace draped crystal embellished gown with a thigh high split at the Campari Red Diaries 2019 Premiere Event in Milan. #VersaceCelebritieshttps://t.co/XVQnNifstS pic.twitter.com/ewk1M6jWGC — VERSACE (@Versace) February 8, 2019

Ana de Armas in Versace at the Campari Red Diaries 2019 premiere event in Milan pic.twitter.com/CgtYX4RYgf — Mónica | SLB ✨ (@MonicaMonteiiro) March 27, 2020

Ana de Armas at Campari Red Diaries 2019 Premiere Event pic.twitter.com/9mUf5hkBo8 — best of ana de armas (@badpostana) February 6, 2019

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disha Patani Ate & Left No Crumbs As The Ultimate Boss Babe In An Oversized Attire Flaunting Her Perfectly Toned Abs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News