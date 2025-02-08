When it comes to fashion, there is hardly any competition for Disha Patani. She and her fashion game have grown a lot over the years. From casual to party and tradition, the actress aces every style. In this age and time, fashion is an inseparable part of our lives, and we look up to the celebs for inspiration as minimalism is the new mantra. Disha has some signature traits, and her makeup is never too exaggerated. Hence, it is easier to recreate. Similarly, her recent sporting oversized attire is also noteworthy, and we are here to dissect that look.

Disha is one of the most popular actresses of this generation. She started as a girl-next-door in MD Dhoni: The Untold Story but soon became a bombshell and adept in the action space. She has yet to find her breakthrough movie performance-wise, but it will soon happen as she is very hardworking and is not afraid to take on risky projects.

Disha Patani is also very daring in her fashion, but she makes it look effortless. Recently, Disha dropped a carousel of pictures wearing an outfit straight out of a K-drama. The Kalki 2898 AD star sported a white oversized suit paired with matching trousers featuring a baggy style. She went for the classic black and white combo, wearing a black lace bra underneath, flaunting her voluptuous assets and that remarkably toned midriff.

The Kanguva actress went minimalistic with her accessories, and her makeup was also on point. She opted for fashionable dainty earrings and cocktail rings to accessorize her uber-chic look. Her outfit made a strong statement and did not need much jewelry to accessorize it. Her makeup was also not too dramatic and went perfectly with the ensemble.

Disha Patani sported a lightweight sheer foundation for the base with a nude peach blush on the cheeks. Her brows were well groomed, and there was some soft nude shadow on the eyelids. It was followed by some mascara to give a lively look. Lastly, she wore a nude mauve lip shade to complete the look.

The actress is known for her signature waves. She likes to keep her long and lustrous hair open, and she did the same for this look. Her hair was bouncy and parted in the side, casually falling while cascading her face. Finally, for footwear, she wore black pointed heels.

