Valentine’s Week is about to begin, and it’s the perfect time to binge-watch romantic K-dramas with your loved one. So, here are 6 upcoming Korean series recommended for you to stream this love-filled week.

K-drama fans assemble! It’s a great week for you all. Not only because it is Valentine’s Week but also because an exciting lineup of K-dramas is about to hit the small screens. Although a diverse genre of K-dramas has been set for the month’s release, this article will focus on the love-filled romantic comedies that can be enjoyed with your loved one.

Well, all you have to do is grab your partner, set up the lights, bring a tub full of popcorn, put a sheet mask on your face, and you are ready for a K-drama marathon this week. We have curated 6 upcoming romantic dramas for you and a few bonuses at the end. Keep reading!

The Scandal of Chunhwa

Starring Go Ara, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo-Hyeon, and others, ‘The Scandal of Chunhwa’ is a historical romance drama. This should be your pick if you like to watch period romances. The storyline centers around Princess Hwa Ri (Go Ara), who, after facing a heartbreak from her first love, declares her intention to choose her future husband all by herself. What happens with her is all about the drama.

The K-drama has been scheduled to stream every Thursday at 12 p.m. KST from February 6, 2025. It is premiering on TVING.

Heart Stain

Based on a manga, ‘Heart Stain’ is a beautiful BL romance drama. The plot follows a triangle love story that revolves around Yoon Woo-Hyun (Kim-Jio), who has a crush on his teacher Nam Jung Min (Kang Yeon Jae), and his friend Park Do Ha (Hamin), who has a crush on Woo-Hyun. If you like to watch queer romances, you can give this a try. The cute storyline will definitely make you watch the whole drama.

It premiered on February 6, 2025, and will stream every Thursday at 12 p.m. KST.

Newtopia

‘Newtopia’ is another addition to the fantasy romance drama club. It features Jisoo, Park Jung-Min, Im Seong-Jae, Kim Jun-Han, Kang Young-Seok, Lee Hak-Joo, and others in the star cast. The storyline revolves around Jae-Yoon (Jung-Min), who is serving his military service, and his girlfriend, Young-Joo (Jisoo), who navigates Seoul amid a zombie apocalypse. How they face the zombies and find their way back to each other is all about the drama.

It has been scheduled to release on February 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. KST on Coupang Play. You can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

My Dearest Nemesis

Moon Ka-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook starring ‘My Dearest Nemesis’ is a romantic comedy that tells the love story between Baek Su Jeong (Ka-Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Hyun-Wook). They first met during their school days via an online game, where she had confessed her feelings for him but he had rejected her. What happens when they meet again in their office life is all about the series.

It will premiere on February 17, 2025, every Monday and Tuesday at 8.50 p.m. KST on tvN. You can stream it on ViKi.

Melo Movie

Another Park Bo-Young K-drama is here, and the storyline is quite relatable. The romance drama ‘Melo Movie’ captures some uncertain thirty-something adults, including Ko-Gyeom (Choi Woo-Shik), Kim Mu-Bee (Park Bo-Young), Hong Si-Jun (Lee Jun-Young), and Son Ju-A (Jeon So-Nee) in a film-like journey who want to be loved and desire to dream.

All of the episodes of this series will be released on February 14, 2025, at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix.

The Witch

Starring Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-Eui, ‘The Witch’ is a mystery romance. This is it if you love a thriller blended with a romantic storyline. This drama is based on ‘Moving’ author Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name centering around Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), who has distanced herself from the world after a tragedy, and Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who doesn’t want to give her up. Watch to know what happens to the characters.

It will premiere on February 15, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST on Channel A. It will also be available on ViKi.

These are the five upcoming romantic K-dramas. But if you don’t want to indulge in a new Korean series, you can always fall back to old ones and rewatch your favorites. The list includes Business Proposal, Crash Landing on You, Goblin, Strong Girl Bong-Soon, What Is Wrong With Secretary Kim, W, The King Land, Queen of Tears, and more.

Are you all set for Valentine’s week, then?

