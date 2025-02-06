BTS is one of the leading K-pop boy bands with a huge fan following who call themselves ARMY. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Each artist has a separate fan base, and when J-Hope recently opened a TikTok account, his admirers went crazy. Soon enough, the K-pop idol faced a negative impact from social media users, who lashed out at him for doing an ongoing trend on Doechii’s song.

Only two of the seven members have a TikTok account, one being Jungkook. On February 3, J-Hope shared a trendy video of Doechii’s song Denial Is A River, in which he can be seen doing goofy stuff on the lyrics. It went viral across the globe, and while many appreciated his way of using the TikTok trend on an American singer, others slammed the BTS singer for using Doechii’s song.

At the 67th Grammys ceremony, which was held on February 2, 2025, Doechii won Best Rap Album, and it’s one of her biggest achievements as she has been in the industry since 2016. J-Hope’s video featuring her song just after her win made people think he shared the post for “clout” and poured negative comments on his reposted video on X (previously as Twitter). The video clip sparked a reaction because of the timing of the post.

One of the social media users wrote, “Stop Harassing Black Women”. Another one commented, “He wants clout cuz he’s flopping.” At the same time, another user tweeted, “Why is his ugly ass on my timeline with his dumb faces.” As soon as the hatred started circulating everywhere, J-Hope’s supporters came out to defend their favorite idol. Some even pointed out that there was a time when Doechii gave BTS a shout-out in one of her songs.

One of the X users counter-attacked the hater, “‘Kpop isn’t fun anymore,’ and y’all are out there harassing idols for breathing.” Another one defended, “Nobody wants her clout they just respect her as an artist.”

All Hobi did was open his TikTok account and what are these nasty ass kpop stans doing? Hating for no reason. And this weird ass excuse "0 intent of shaming him" You serious right now? Literally just what you did. God FORBID tannies living their life and doing what they want… pic.twitter.com/giPhoAuNHz — Dna⁷♡ BTS YEAR ♡SAW HOBI♡ (@DnasArmyyy) February 4, 2025

"Kpop isn't fun anymore " and y'all are out there harassing idols for breathing https://t.co/pbGZ67Vhce — 산 San⁷ 🪄🍒 (@twicietannies) February 4, 2025

One of J-Hope’s fans wrote, “Everyone in the qrts saying he’s acting like a millennial.. it’s almost like he is a millennial.”

everyone in the qrts saying he’s acting like a millennial.. it’s almost like he is a millennial https://t.co/dCMZ5pRwK9 pic.twitter.com/4gXhjP5Jdi — 🐈‍⬛ (@thvtier) February 4, 2025

Now, many are trying to find a connection between J-Hope and Doechii and believe that this might be a hint that there’s an upcoming collaboration between the two artists. Amid all these negative comments, J-Hope has shared another TikTok dance video on his account.

