South Korean actor-singer Taecyeon’s pictures with his girlfriend have been surfacing all over the media, creating a lot of speculations regarding his marriage. Now, his agency has declined those rumors through a statement.

2 PM’s member, Taecyeon, who has also marked his presence in the acting industry, enjoys a massive fan following. He has worked on various popular projects such as ‘Vincenzo,’ ‘Bring It On, Ghost,’ ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy,’ ‘XO, Kitty Season One,’ and more. Even though he is a public figure, he likes to keep his personal space private. He has admitted to being in a relationship but never showed his girlfriend’s face or talked about her.

However, recently, his photos with his girlfriend went viral. In them, he can be seen kneeling and presenting a ring to her. These pictures left his fans in a frenzy, leading to various speculations about his marriage and more. His agency has come to the rescue and refuted all the rumors about them.

Defusing all the marriage speculations, Taecyeon’s agency 51K Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, “Those photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal.” They continued, “The photos taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities.”

These pictures were taken before the Eiffel Tower in Paris last year to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. Taecyeon’s representation added the couple has been going strong in their relationship. They said, “He is continuing to have a good relationship with his girlfriend, as he always has. While we believe he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage now.” Netizens found the alleged photographs through a photographer’s Instagram account, and they instantly went viral.

In 2020, Taecyeon acknowledged his relationship with a non-celebrity after they were spotted enjoying a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, and reports started circulating everywhere. His agency confirmed those reports by stating, “It’s true that Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity.” When they were further asked to give more details about their romantic life, his representative shared, “We are cautious to say anything as this is his privacy and his girlfriend is not a celebrity.”

