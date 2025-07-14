The previous week on Days of our Lives saw the return of Gwen, Ari being pushed away by Doug, Leo having trouble handling Sophia and Tate’s baby, and Belle worrying about her mother Marlena. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Chanel had an argument with EJ not too long before he was shot.

The drama is about to escalate with the courtroom hearing in the coming few days, preparations for which are about to start this very week. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 14, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tate, Holly, and Ari preparing for a lake trip. They graduated from high school, and now it’s time for some fun and relaxation. Especially since Tate and Holly got back together after their breakup involving snitching on Doug. Will this trip be smooth sailing or not?

Considering how things rarely go without a hitch in town, one can expect lots of drama on the way. Meanwhile, Gabi vents to Javi. What could this be about? Is this about her work or her personal life? Or maybe about her daughter Ari? Will Javi give her some solid advice to wade through this?

On the other hand, Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. The two were too happy and in love not so long ago. And now their marriage has delved into chaos. They cannot stop clashing and arguing. This time it’s about their daughter Victoria. Sarah wanted to take the little girl on a trip with Maggie.

She informed Xander about it, but it only led to more issues. Xander claims this is their plan to take Victoria away from him forever. He then decides to take their daughter with him, and Sarah is agitated. She cannot believe he is stopping so low, creating narratives, and behaving shamefully.

She is making it clear that she is not going to let Xander control her life or her choices or their daughter. Things get tense and it’s a game of threats and stares. Is this going to ruin things for them in the future? Elsewhere, Sophia writes a letter. She has been making some crazy decisions lately.

She gave birth to her and Tate’s baby and then left him at the fire station. Is this letter about that? Is she regretting her choice and the lies she told Tate about their baby? Or is this to ensure her mess does not backtrack towards her? And last but not least, Doug faces a dilemma. What could it be?

