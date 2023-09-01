Popular K-Pop group 2PM recently made a guest appearance on KBS 2TV’s variety show “Beat Coin” as a full group. A few days back, the program’s producers had officially announced, “2PM recently appeared on ‘Beat Coin’ as a full group, and they have completed filming.” Though the group members have previously appeared on the show, but not as a group. So this was exciting for the fans to see the entire group together on the show.

During the episode, there was a hilarious situation when Taecyeon wore floral pants with a huge balloon in them for a game. Taecyeon was even spotted dancing briefly despite being in that awkward situation. However, Taecyeon became super scared when the balloon burst inside his pants, which even left his group members concerned for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the balloon bursting, Taecyeon faced yet another embarrassing situation when the balloon fell into his pant leg and his bandmate Chansung, also known as Hwang Chan Sung, tried to adjust it, eventually landing it all the way up in front of Taecyeon’s crotch. As soon as Chansung realised the unfortunate placement, he started laughing as Lee Jun-ho went after him and asked him politely to position it properly for Taecyeon.

In order to protect Taecyeon’s modesty, the King The Land star also stood in front of him with his coat opened before Nichkhun placed a pillow in front of Taecyeon. This was appreciated by all his fans and they indeed enjoyed the group coming together on the show.

Check out the tweets:

Poor Taec! He was really scared! And quite an impact too when the balloon burst! Hope he and his progeny will be okay. 🤪🤪 Kudos to him for being a good sport and heartwarming to see the members were genuinely concerned for him. 🥰🥰#2PM #Jun_K #Nichkhun #Taecyeon #Wooyoung… pic.twitter.com/dafuL0luMz — 💛NuneoLove🌻 (@NuneoLove1) August 31, 2023

For the unversed, in 2021, 2PM had last arrived on a variety show of the hit JTBC program “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) as a full group. Thus, this was really exciting for the fans as it is going to happen after two years. 2PM’s episode of “Beat Coin” will air on August 31 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on K-Pop!

Must Read: Lee Jun-ho’s Net Worth Revealed! From Earning $1.3 Million As A Member Of 2PM To Making $76,200 Per Episode In King The Land, The Red Sleeve Actor Is Now One Of The Highest-Paid Actors In Korean Entertainment Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News