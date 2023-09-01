Popular K-Pop group 2PM recently made a guest appearance on KBS 2TV’s variety show “Beat Coin” as a full group. A few days back, the program’s producers had officially announced, “2PM recently appeared on ‘Beat Coin’ as a full group, and they have completed filming.” Though the group members have previously appeared on the show, but not as a group. So this was exciting for the fans to see the entire group together on the show.
During the episode, there was a hilarious situation when Taecyeon wore floral pants with a huge balloon in them for a game. Taecyeon was even spotted dancing briefly despite being in that awkward situation. However, Taecyeon became super scared when the balloon burst inside his pants, which even left his group members concerned for him.
Ahead of the balloon bursting, Taecyeon faced yet another embarrassing situation when the balloon fell into his pant leg and his bandmate Chansung, also known as Hwang Chan Sung, tried to adjust it, eventually landing it all the way up in front of Taecyeon’s crotch. As soon as Chansung realised the unfortunate placement, he started laughing as Lee Jun-ho went after him and asked him politely to position it properly for Taecyeon.
In order to protect Taecyeon’s modesty, the King The Land star also stood in front of him with his coat opened before Nichkhun placed a pillow in front of Taecyeon. This was appreciated by all his fans and they indeed enjoyed the group coming together on the show.
Check out the tweets:
Beat Coin with 2PM 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🐧#2PM #투피엠#Jun_K #준케이 #김민준 #Nichkhun #닉쿤 #Taecyeon #옥택연 #택연 #Wooyoung #장우영 #우영 #Junho #이준호 #준호 #Chansung #황찬성 #찬성#2PM_15th_Anniversary pic.twitter.com/tZMwYOQuNt
— 울라 (@ullalilla1) August 31, 2023
When the choreo comes automatically even when you have a big balloon inside your pants! Love Taec! 🤣🤣🤣#2PM #2PM_15th_Anniversary#Jun_K #Nichkhun #Taecyeon #Wooyoung #Junho #Chansung pic.twitter.com/csKI5FVghX
— 💛NuneoLove🌻 (@NuneoLove1) August 31, 2023
Poor Taec! He was really scared! And quite an impact too when the balloon burst! Hope he and his progeny will be okay. 🤪🤪
Kudos to him for being a good sport and heartwarming to see the members were genuinely concerned for him. 🥰🥰#2PM #Jun_K #Nichkhun #Taecyeon #Wooyoung… pic.twitter.com/dafuL0luMz
— 💛NuneoLove🌻 (@NuneoLove1) August 31, 2023
He sweated so much waiting for the burst of the balloon! It must have been relied that it’s over! His expression was priceless! 😱#Taecyeon #OkTaecYeon #옥택연 #택연 #テギョン #玉澤演 #Beatcoin #2PM pic.twitter.com/XX7lat8J1t
— 💚💛CC 💚💛 2PM 15th Anniversary Era (@OnMyWay2SeeU) August 31, 2023
For the unversed, in 2021, 2PM had last arrived on a variety show of the hit JTBC program “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) as a full group. Thus, this was really exciting for the fans as it is going to happen after two years. 2PM’s episode of “Beat Coin” will air on August 31 at 8:30 p.m. KST.
