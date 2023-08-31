2023 was the year when we saw Korean actors thriving on personal as well as professional fronts. While fans got some groundbreaking dramas that gave a much-needed respite from sappy K-dramas, several of our beloved actors saw their fairytale come to life, finding love in their co-stars or colleagues. From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun to Lee Do Hyun-Lim Ji Heon, we are sharing five couples whose romance made 2023 a better year.

BLACKPINK Jisoo – Ahn Bo Hyun

The first on this coveted list has to be of the ‘It’ couple of the moment. Last month, every K-drama/K-pop lover was in for a treat when Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agencies announced that the couple had developed romantic feelings after Dispatch reported their dating rumours. Well, wasn’t it just the best news ever?

2.Lee Jong Woo-Jo Hye Won

The Heavenly Idol actor Lee Jang-woo and Military Prosecutor Doberman actress Jo Hye-won were confirmed to be dating in July. The couple has been together for some time and has now concealed their relationship from their fans and friends. Their decision to go public was met with a flurry of congratulations.

3. Yubin and Kwon

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin began dating badminton player Kwon Soon Woo recently. She also shared some mushy pictures with her boyfriend in August, shelling out major couple goals and breaking free from the stigma around dating among Korean celebs.

4.Park Seo Joon- Xoos

Korean actor Park Seo Joon was reported to be in a relationship with YouTuber Xoos. Rumours suggested that they began dating after coming in contact with their common friends. However, both have refrained from confirming their relationship. When asked about his relationship status in an interview, the Itaewon Class actor made a staunch remark, asking viewers to focus on his professional endeavors rather than taking an interest in his personal life.

5. Lee Do Hyun-Lim Ji Yeon

The one couple that no one saw coming was The Glory co-stars Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon. While Lee Do Hyun was placed opposite Song Hye Kyo in the revenge drama, Lim Ji Yeon took on the role of the villain of our nightmares. The duo only have one scene together, but, oh boy, it only takes one moment for sparks to fly.

The honourable mention in this list is the newest reported couple Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young who featured together in True Beauty. While Dispatch has confirmed their dating news, neither the couple nor their agencies have released any statement regarding the same.

Which 2023 couple is your favourite? Let us know in the space below.

