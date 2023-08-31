Tony Stark aka Iron Man is one of the most loved superhero characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From a billionaire playboy to a hero, his transformative journey left an indelible mark in the MCU. The narrative journey is a testament to the power of character development in the MCU.

The progression from a self-absorbed genius to a self-sacrificing hero resonated with audiences, solidifying Tony Stark as a central figure in the cinematic universe. His selfless act in Avengers: Endgame to save the universe and bringing an end to the Infinity Saga moved many to tears.

Interestingly, the sequence not only stirred Marvel fans to shed tears for their cherished character but also moved Robert Downey Jr. himself. When Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo unveiled their blueprint for Tony Stark/Iron Man’s destiny in the 2019 blockbuster, Downey Jr. was overcome with emotion.

A behind-the-scenes book called “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry was published in 2019. As per Business Insider, the book quoted Joe Russo saying, “When we started winding down the pitch, and getting to his death, Robert started crying. And when we were done, he said, ‘That’s f*cking awesome.’ That’s when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it.”

Within the pages of the book, the Russos recounted their encounter with Robert Downey Jr. not long after the launch of “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. Their purpose was to deliberate on the trajectory they envisioned for the character.

“In a way, it’s almost like a death in the family,” Joe said of meeting with the actor specifically to tell him about their idea for Tony to sacrifice himself. “When you’re saying to someone, ‘All these people you’ve loved and have hung out with for 10 years? That’s all gonna go away because we want to tell a story a certain way.'”

“What we wanted to do is communicate the entire pitch to Robert, to sort of take his temperature on it, because he had so much creative ownership over the character,” Anthony said. “We were like, ‘If Robert gets this, if Robert feels this, then we know we’re in a good place.'”

With Robert Downey Jr.’s endorsement, Tony Stark executed the ultimate sacrifice in the climactic scenes of “Endgame.” Harnessing the might of the six Infinity Stones, he vanquished the antagonist Thanos (Josh Brolin) along with his forces. The triumph, however, bore a poignant edge, as Tony’s audacious snap came at the cost of his life, succumbing to the radiation and energy emitted by the powerful act.

