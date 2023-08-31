Dakota Johnson is one of the most gorgeous celebrities in Hollywood who is known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic Fifty Shades franchise. The actress is known for her iconic bangs and brunette hair colour, but she has said goodbye to them for her latest film, Daddio. Pictures of the actress from the sets of her film have been going viral on social media, and it looks pretty interesting; keep scrolling to get a peek at her look.

Johnson’s fashion has always been very chic and feminine, and the actress has always kept her hairstyle the same along with the colour, so this new look is surely intriguing. The upcoming film is being directed by Christy Hall, who also stars Sean Penn; as per reports, the film revolves around a conversation between two strangers during a taxi ride, with Sean reportedly being the taxi driver.

According to E! News, the picture of Dakota Johnson sporting her new hairstyle was taken by Jessica Kourkounis and was posted on Instagram by the actress’ entertainment company Tea Time Production a few days back. As per that, Johnson sported a sunny blonde-coloured blunt bob cut, which was messy and pinned in a half bun kind of hairstyle.

The picture of Dakota Johnson featured her in a black leather jacket and brown attire underneath. She sported full-coverage makeup with rust-shaded lip colour.

Apart from Dakota Johnson and her new hair colour, there was another pic which was of Sean Penn in which only his side profile was visible, and he looked very engrossed in his role as the taxi driver. As per Deadline, the film will see Dakota in a new avatar and no kidding, not just her look; she is also taking a dive in a different genre. The report explaining the plot of Daddio mentioned, “The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive, and the two head out into the night…striking up the most unexpected conversation.”

Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn‘s Daddio will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year. What are your thoughts on Dakota’s latest look? Let us know in the comments, and for more Hollywood and fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

