There have been many times when we had crushed badly on the Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-Jin for her beauty and flawless skin. The actress is known for her glass skin, and we have often wondered what could be the secret behind her gorgeousness. And today, we have brought her skincare routine, which she religiously follows. Scroll ahead to read those tips so that you can also get this kind of skin type.

Ye-Jin is now a mother of a son, but still, she radiates her beauty through her skin. The actress doesn’t like to wear much makeup, but given her profession, she has to. So here are a few tips and tricks she swears by to keep healthy skin.

Son Ye-Jin has oily skin, so ladies, if you have oily skin, you can absolutely follow her regime. Ye-Jin once shared she cannot use too many products on her face because of her skin type, which is why she uses a face mask and tries to put one every day. She even carries one while travelling.

Son Ye-Jin doesn’t like to go overboard with her skincare routine. A one-step or two-step regime is enough for her. You can also keep your routine minimalistic.

The Negotiation actress likes to follow homemade remedies. She picked up an age-old remedy of putting refrigerated cucumber slices on her eyes to soothe and calm down her skin. This is still one of the most effective skincare tricks.

Son Ye-Jin, what follows religiously is to clean her face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. This she swears by as it is very important for the oily skin people. The Crash Landing On You star starts with a steam towel to open the pores, then cleanses her skin with an exfoliator and rinses off with lemon water to shrink the pores again.

Well, that’s it. It’s that simple. Let us know if you would follow Son Ye-Jin’s skincare routine.

