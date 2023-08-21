Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are indeed the ‘It’ couple in the South Korean industry. After sharing the screen space in a movie and a show, the duo Crash Landed in our hearts and even before they announced they were dating, fans were anticipating romance between the two in their real lives. But, Ye-jin is not the only one with whom Hyun Bin went public about his relationship, as he was once dating Kang Sora.

Hyun began his acting career in 2003 with the television series Bodyguard. He went on to more such gigs and even made his film debut. However, his breakthrough came with the 2005v romantic comedy series My Lovely Sam Soon.

While Hyun Bin is currently living the time of his life with his wife Son Ye-jin and their baby, he was once in love with actress Kang Sora. The duo first got to know each other in October 2016, when Sora was moving agencies and meeting with the people who were associated with the Confidential Assignment star’s agency.

As per Soompi, by the end of the same, it was reported that the two celebrities were seeing each other. As their respective agencies were asked to comment on the reports, they confirmed they had checked with Hyun Bin and Kang Sora, and they officially started dating by the beginning of December 2016. A month later, when the actor was asked the reason behind going public about his relationship, the Crash Landing On You star said, “There wasn’t any particular reason why I went public with my relationship. I just admitted it because it’s the truth, but that doesn’t mean I want to open up my whole private life.”

While the two did not open up much about their romantic relationship, it did not last long, more than a year. By December 2017, they confirmed they had broken up. The actor’s agency, VAST Entertainment, even released a statement that read, “We have confirmed that Hyun Bin and Kang Sora recently broke up after drifting apart due to their busy schedules. They ended the relationship on good terms and will continue to support each other as fellow actors.” Little did the actor know that his life was going to change the next year.

Hyun Bin and his now-wife Son Ye-jin first shared the screen in the 2018 film The Negotiation. The two further joined hands for the 2019 K-drama Crash Landing On You and reportedly fell for each other on the show’s sets. After announcing their romantic involvement in 2021, they tied the knot in March 2022. The duo even embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child, a boy, in November.

