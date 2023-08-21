BLACKPINK’s massive fanbase, BLINKs, was quite concerned about whether the South Korean girl band would renew their contract with their agency YG Entertainment or not. As per reports, the contract was supposed to expire in the month of August after BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour ended.

Now, new rumours are rife that BLACKPINK might renew their contract with YG Entertainment. How do we know? Scroll ahead to read the future of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

BLACKPINK is now leading every headlines for their BORN PINK encore world tour. And while we were eagerly waiting to know what the future will hold for Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, we think YG Entertainment just hinted that the girl band will renew their contract. As per reports stated in KKrushKpop on YouTube, YG Entertainment has recently announced that BLACKPINK will have a BORN PINK concert in Seoul at the end of the year. Now, fans are believing that this announcement means YG and BP will renew their contract after August.

YG has also asked BLACKPINK’s fans to support them in the future, which fans believe is a way to deny the rumours that BLACKPINK will disband after the Encore concert, as there were speculations about Lisa and Jennie leaving the agency. YG Entertainment’s profits have increased due to BLACKPINK’s contribution to album sales. The band is already making quite noise with their albums, stage shows, world tours and headlining music festivals like Coachella and BSD Hyde park.

Check out the clip here:

As soon as the video went hit the internet, BLINKs and fans around the world are commenting on it. One wrote, “Hopefully, YG realizes they’ve been “good girls,” and will include in their contracts less limitations, so the Pinks can have the freedom to be women. They’ve worked hard to make money for YG. Blinks are fans of the ladies, not the entertainment group. YG needs to recognize all of this and show their appreciation.”

Another one penned, “YEAH THEY WILL RENEW THEIR CONTRACT FOR US.”

Another excited fan commented, “YG will never let its biggest money-makers go.”

Well, what do you think?

