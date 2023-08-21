It seems like James Gunn with Peter Safran took over the reigns of the DC world at very tumultuous times. While the first movie to come out post their coronation was The Flash, and it bombed so severely, that it was labelled the worst performing movie in the history of Superhero movies, the second release is Blue Beetle (both not made under their leadership, but only released). Turns out even the latest is not on route for any redemption but is exploring the rock bottom even more to break an unwanted 20 year record. But there is a blur silver lining too by beating Barbie.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle is Hollywood’s first live-action superhero movie with a Latino protagonist leading it. Called a breakthrough project, the film stars Xolo Maridueña in the lead and also has Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén and Becky G.

Turns out Blue Beetle has become yet another underperformer at the Box Office and has opened to numbers that are being called the lowest for DC flicks in the almost past 2 decades. However, at the domestic box office, the DCU flick has managed to dethrone Barbie, moving it to second position after Margot Robbie’s 4-week successful reign. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Blue Beetle has earned $25.4 Million in North America in its opening week, beating Barbie that has earned $21.5 Million in its fourth week. This is the only feat that the DC flick has managed to achieve because there is no other dent that the movie is creating in a positive way. Overseas, the Xolo Maridueña starrer opened to $18 Million from 63 markets, summing up to a $43.4 million.

This has led to the movie not only falling begin the projection of $28 to $30 Million domestically, but has even become the lowest opening since 2004 when Halle Berry’s Catwoman opened to a disappointing numbers. However, it will be a struggle for Blue Beetle to keep going and bringing in some profit for the studio which have reportedly lost around $200 Million with The Flash.

However, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, with a fresh $21.5 million domestically and $26 million overseas, now stands on a $1.279 Billion Box Office globally. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

