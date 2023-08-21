Margot Robbie is soaking all the blockbuster success of Barbie and is currently the talk of the town. Her latest release has smashed it out of the park and is on its way to becoming the biggest hit of 2023 by taking over The Super Mario Bros Movie’s collection at the worldwide box office. Apart from it, the film is also sitting at the top in Robbie’s highest grossers. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the musical fantasy opened to highly positive reviews but was targeted by a section of people over its ‘woke’ content. However, it didn’t affect the box office run at all, as the film crossed the mark of $1 billion mark like a cakewalk at the worldwide box office. All this happened despite a clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

After finding acceptance among the audience, Barbie has been unstoppable and currently stands at $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office. It is already the biggest hit in Margot Robbie’s career and is leading over Suicide Squad by a huge margin. Interestingly, its lifetime is over three times higher than The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films of Margot Robbie at the worldwide box office (as per Box Office Mojo):

Barbie – $1.27 billion Suicide Squad – $746.84 million The Wolf of Wall Street – $406.87 million Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – $377.61 million The Legend of Tarzan (2016) – $356.70 million

