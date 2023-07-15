We have already read about the n*dity and explicit scenes shot in The Wolf Of Wall Street featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. While Margot had previously talked about how difficult it was to shoot such sultry scenes in front of the whole crew, Leo had always been very cool with it.

However, did you know Margot couldn’t muster up her courage to tell her parents about her n*de scenes in the film and started to weave a lie in front of their faces but eventually had to give up and tell them the truth? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Margot Robbie is one of the most versatile and gorgeous actresses present in Hollywood, who has shown a variety range of acting skills proving why she is one of the A-listers of the industry. However, her film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ with Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highly critically acclaimed movies for which she received an immense amount of applause. However, in the film, she had quite a lot of explicit intimate scenes and n*dity.

Years ago, when Margot Robbie had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she had talked about how she initially dodged and lied about her n*dity in the film to her parents. Admittingly she said, “That [the n*dity] was a small point of contention with my family. I flat out lied to my family for a long, long time. I was like ‘I don’t care what you hear there is no nudity, I’m not doing any nudity. Ignore anything anyone is saying.”

However, when the rumours started to roam around everywhere, Margot had to make changes to her story and revealed, “The lie evolved to ‘Well, actually its a body double and they just CGI’d my head onto someone else. My family totally bought it and they were like ‘They can do that?'”

When Margot Robbie realised that her family would have to go and watch the movie and that she had to give up lying any further, she told them the truth. The Babylon actress shared, “Eventually, I came clean. I was like ‘you should read the book first and if you still want to see the movie then…'”

Well, it must have been not easy to tell the truth to her parents finally. On the work front, Margot is gearing up for her next Barbie.

