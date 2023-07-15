While Hollywood was already witnessing the WGA Writer’s Strike, the actors also felt the need to revolt and joining the writers with the SAG-AFTRA Strike; they have brought the industry to an almost standstill. We saw the Oppenheimer cast literally abandon the premiere of this year’s biggest movie to join the strike. Many movies are going to suffer, and one that probably is facing one of the biggest blows is a Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. No, it isn’t Deadpool 3, but Fantastic Four Reboot that has now relapsed to point zero after months of casting process.

It was around the same time MCU confirmed the presence of Multiverse, when Kevin Feige took the top stage to announce that they are bringing the first Marvel family back with Fantastic Four Reboot. The movie was only possible because of the multiverse gates being open and the studio was busy finding the perfect stars to play the most veteran and iconic MCU superheroes.

While a lot of names including Adam Driver and Margot Robbie, were rumoured, but they all got scrapped pretty soon. But the latest reports say that there is a worrisome update about Fantastic Four Reboot, and it takes the conversation a year backwards when there were no names involved. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per an Inside The Magic report, Kevin Feige has decided to scrap the casting plans for Fantastic Four Reboot. This update kills everything that we have heard about the casting of the movie that at one point involved the entire possible list of actors including John Krasinski, Adam Driver, Daveed Deegs, Venessa Kirby, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, and more.

The reason behind scrapping the plan is said to be the SAG-AFTRA Strike. According to the new guidelines of, the strike restricts actors from making deals about joining the cast at the Marvel studios. While James Gunn was smart enough to announce most of Superman: Legacy casting right before the strike, Kevin Feige couldn’t live up to the pace. Which means, that it will take months for Fantastic Four Reboot to get back on track.

The reboot is set for a 2025 release, and the delay only means that we might even have to witness the release getting postponed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

