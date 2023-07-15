Oppenheimer: No, The Budget Of Cillian Murphy Starrer Isn't $100 Million As Christopher Nolan Sets The Record Straight, Reveals The Real Cost While Comparing Its Duration With Avengers: Endgame

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been creating a lot of hype among the cinema-lovers, and it’s just a few days of wait before we get to see one of the biggest histories on the big screen. The movie is based on the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb that changed the power dynamics across nations. There had been confusion regarding the budget of the film, but now the director finally gave a number for it, and it’s almost equal to any CGI-heavy film, despite Nolan’s zero use of effects in it.

Nolan is known for his complicated yet gripping storytelling, and with this film, he had already mentioned that there had been no CGI in it to create the explosion, and it would be a whole new experience for the audience. After several films, Cillian Murphy, one of Christopher’s favourites, gets to play a lead in his film along with actors like Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon to give him all the support he needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is 3 hours long, almost as long as Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, the director even compared that while walking the red carpet for the film’s premiere. As per Collider, Nolan said, “The runtime is two minutes shorter than ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ so we cling to that. I said to [producer] Emma Thomas very early on that it’s going to be a three-hour film. I have to write a script that reflects that. That was our conversation with the studio.”

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan further added, “It’s a big story and needs a big talent. It’s a 180-page script, and it’s a $180 million movie.” The film has been shot in a combination of IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large-format film photography with sections on IMAX black and white analogue photography.

There have been several reports that say Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan has been made at the cost of $100 million, but the director has now set the record straight for it. As for the film, it is all set to release in the theatres on July 21st. And on a side note, Hollywood is currently facing actors’ and writers’ strikes, with the film’s cast walking out of the premiere.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joe Jonas Once Shat His White Pants On Stage & Had To Undergo Therapy To Get Over The Embarrassing Incident!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News