Billie Eilish has launched a range of Barbie tracksuits.

The 21-year-old pop star has teamed up with the toy brand to create a fashion collection which features bright pink velour hoodies and wide-legged trousers emblazoned with the name ‘Billie’ in Barbie’s instantly-recognisable Dollie Script font to celebrate the upcoming release of Margot Robbie’s new movie based on the iconic doll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collection is available on Billie Eilish’s own online merchandise store and also features vest tops, T-shirts, hats, necklaces and stickers.

As well as launching her own Barbie clothing collection, Billie also contributed a song called ‘What Was I Made For’ to the movie’s soundtrack.

In a post on Instagram, Billie revealed she was shown some scenes from the movie early this year and threw herself into writing the track with her brother Finneas.

She explained: “In January, [director] Greta [Gerwig] showed me and Finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film … We had noooo idea what to expect at ALL … We were so deeply moved. That next day, we were writing and COULDN’T shut up about it lolll anddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that.”

Billie Eilish added to the song’s video: “This video makes me cryyyyy … It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don’t have to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself.”

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Hayley Atwell Calls Her Cameo Experience ‘Frustrating’ In The Film, “I’m Like, ‘That Wasn’t My Choice”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News