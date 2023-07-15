Demi Lovato still has vision and hearing problems as a result of her 2018 overdose.

The 30-year-old singer has no regrets about her past because they made her the person she is today but she wishes her medical emergency six years ago hadn’t happened because of the lasting effects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Demi Lovato told SiriusXM DJ Andy Cohen: “Well, I wouldn’t change my path because I don’t have any regrets.

Demi Lovato added, “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn’t believe it. And two, I wish that someone would’ve told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes.

“It actually caused a disability. I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker can no longer drive because of her issues with her vision, and she admitted her problems serve as a “constant reminder” to stay on the right path.

She added: “I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision.

“It’s a daily constant reminder. You know, anytime I look at something, like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face, and so it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again.”

Demi previously revealed she was “minutes” away from death following her overdose.

Demi Lovato was quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “When they found me, I was turning blue and the doctor said I had five to 10 more minutes left.

“If no one had come in, I wouldn’t be here today.

“Recovery is a lot. And with time, comes trust.

“It was a learning experience of, ‘OK, people are going to have to learn to trust you again’.

“The only way they can do that is by you proving yourself. Not just talking but taking actions. My family is incredible. Do they worry to this day? Absolutely.

“That’s never going to go away, what I put them through. As a consequence they ended up suffering,” Demi Lovato concluded.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Said His P*nis Looks Better In 3D While Talking About His Full Frontal N*dity In Gone Girl: “You’ve Gotta Pay Fifteen Bucks To See IMAX P*nis In 3D…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News