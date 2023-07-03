Emily Blunt is among the most versatile actresses in the film industry with a picturesque career. From starring in rom-coms and doing various dramedies, the actress has also showcased her acting mettle with her action films and those that demanded method acting. Emily has done it all but has never been a part of the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she was offered to play a significant role in the franchise twice but declined it both times.

Emily began her acting career with the 2001 play The Royal Family, but her breakthrough came with the 2006 television film Gideon’s Daughter. The actress’ performance in The Devil Wears Prada also received a lot of love from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Emily Blunt has worked with many Hollywood A-listers throughout her career of over two decades. However, she was once heartbroken as she had to decline a role that ultimately made millions of dollars in one of the biggest film franchises. The actress was the first choice to play Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the MCU. However, due to her busy schedule and prior commitments, she had to decline the role, which later went to Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett did bring the fierce role to life with sheer excellence and played it for over a decade.

Well, this was not the only time Emily Blunt had the chance to enter the film franchise. The actress was offered to play Peggy Carter in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. As per Fandomwire, the Edge Of Tomorrow star said, “It just didn’t work out scheduling-wise” stating the reason behind refusing the movie. Carter was later played by Tom Cruise’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Hayley Atwell. Atwell also got her own show, Marvel’s Agent Carter.

Blunt’s actor husband, John Krasinski, also recently made his Marvel debut with a surprise cameo as Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. Seeing how vast the world of Marvel is, fans must not lose hope of watching Emily Blunt play a superhero.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Sheds Light On Fans Pitting Her Against Selena Gomez & Says “That Can Be Really Dangerous,” Netizens Troll Her “She Can Never Keep Sel’s Name Out Of Her Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News