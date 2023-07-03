What began in 2008 as an experiment with the release of Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr, bloomed massively into what we know today as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Standalone movie transcended into ensemble ones, and that sampled into the assembling of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers series. After three movies where the heroes fought the mighty Thanos and his purpose, we moved to Avengers: Endgame. But while Marvel and Disney were benefitting the most out of this, they weren’t the only one. A company selling s*x toys was even smarter.

The franchise, with the very first movie became a very trending thing in the pop culture. Soon it even began a theme everywhere we went. Be it Halloween, birthday parties, even weddings. Avengers were everywhere and that also gave the world many ideas, and some where so innovative that we are marveled!

But what surprised the world the most was the creation of s*x toys by an Australia based company. These Avengers themed adult toys were based on the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and more. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Latestly report, back in 2018, right before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Geeky A*x Toys launched a set of toys ranging from d*ldos to penetrators dubbed as indulgers. The toys even had innovative names, all with a double meaning but still true to the theme. Like Thor’s hammer Mjolnir inspired Möan-lnir, Iron Man’s Arc Reactor inspired an Arse Reactor, there was even Captain An*l. If these weren’t enough, there was also Agent Getsmeoff inspired by Black Widow, Infinity Fist, HawkA*s – Arrow, and The Incredible Dong.

Apart from the main six Avengers, other toys included Spider-Man-inspired ‘Spider-C*ck’, Randy the Raccoon, Dix – The Destroyer, Star-Load, and more. This at least became very famous on the internet; whether anyone tried them or not is not something that might make it to the public domain. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

