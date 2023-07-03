Tom Cruise is right now making headlines for doing all those death defying stunts and one that have even kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. He is ready to grace the silver screen with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. But while the focus right now is on the professional space, where he is all set to battle it out with Oppenheimer and Barbie at the Box Office, a part of the spotlight is always on his personal life. One of the hottest topic of discussion over the years has been his married life and the three broken marriages that he has lived.

The mystery around Cruise’s personal life is massive and his connection to Scientology is something that kind of makes everything about him very mysterious. In the past he was married thrice with three beautiful women starting with Mimi Rogers, then Nicole Kidman, and finally Katie Holmes. All the three ended with divorce, and the actor has been single for a while now.

But surprisingly, did you ever observe that be star never stayed in a marriage with any woman beyond 33? Yes, you read that right. Tom Cruise divorced all the three right after they turned 33, and if this sounds spooky to you, there is much more to this. Read on to know everything you should about this interesting update of the day.

As per MensXP, Tom Cruise married Mimi Rogers in 1987 and separated in 1990 when she turned 33. He then married Nicole Kidman in 1990 and got divorced in 2001 followed by marrying Katie Holmes in 2006 and parting ways in 2013; both turned 33 the year they separated.

The pattern doesn’t end here. Tom Cruise married woman who were 11 years younger than his former wife. His ex wives were all 11 years young that the last one. Mimi Rogers is 66-years-old, Nicole Kidman is 55-years-old, and Katie Holmes is 44-years-old as of this year. There is not reason out as to why this pattern, but the netizens blame his belief in Scientology and even connect the prominence of number 33 to occult practices.

Only Tom Cruise can solve this mystery only if he wants to. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

