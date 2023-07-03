It was the end of 2021, with the release of Spider-Ma: No Way Home, and the union of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, that the world was reminded of the potential that the alumni Spideys still hold. Fans were curious to know if this was one of situation or there is more of them, movements even kick started to bring them back, and especially give Garfield the threequel that he deserved. Yes, we are talking about The Amazing Spider-Man 3. But the MCU and Sony bosses have kept a tight lip about it. But if the latest rumour is to go by, we might see him in Venom 3.

No Way Home served as an alarm that the Spider-Man universe in itself is massive IP and that it will draw audience if you serve an entertaining platter no matter what. While Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy chalking a path to take Peter Parker ahead, Sony has already begun juicing out the property with multiple spin-offs in the pipeline. While Kraven The Hunter is up for release, Tom Hardy is shooting for Venom 3.

Venom 3, for the unversed is the third part of the franchise that is loved by the audience. The second did open to a very mixed bag of reviews, the fact that Sony is still investing means they have seen some mettle in the material. But the latest rumour now is that Tom Hardy might have Andrew Garfield fighting him in the Threequel. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Tom Hardy, who is right now filming Venom 3, took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture that has him and his symbiote looming over him. This has indicated that Venom 3 takes place right after Eddie Brock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and this has made fans assume that Andrew Garfield is about to play Peter Parker in the Threequel too.

There is no confirmation on this news, but the buzz is only getting a stronger. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has himself accepted that he is open to play Spider-Man again. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

