Andrew Garfield is undoubtedly an exceptional actor with many notable films to his credit, and after Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans want him back as the web-slinging superhero and a third film in his The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. But did you know his way of eating a cheeseburger prompted the director Marc Webb to cast him in the role after Tobey Maguire exited the role? Here’s a throwback to the time when he landed the role while taking a bite.

The first Amazing Spider-Man featuring Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy came out in 2012. The franchise got cancelled after the film’s second instalment came out in 2014, and with the 2021 release, he got newfound love among the fans, and there have been speculations that he might reprise the role in the future project as well.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies, The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb revealed one of the main reasons behind choosing Andrew Garfield for the role of Peter Parker. He said, “We tested a lot of really talented, wonderful young actors. And there was a moment when — I mean, this sounds ridiculous, but it’s true, We were doing a scene that’s not in the movie, where he was eating a cheeseburger and telling Gwen to, like, calm down or to … [try] to put her at ease while he is eating food.”

The director further explains Andrew Garfield’s burger-eating skills continued “The way he ate this food – it was such a dumb task – such a dumb independent activity that you give to an actor to do, and he did it … and I felt like there’s something in the way he embodied and committed to that really tiny minutia – I just hadn’t seen before. I can’t explain exactly what I felt like it worked, but that was it.”

This, along with his crackling chemistry with Emma Stone, earned Andrew Garfield the role in The Amazing Spider-Man and it would be ‘amazing’ to see Garfield back in that suit.

