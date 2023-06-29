Emma Stone is among the Hollywood A-listers with an illustrious career. From working in romcoms, superhero movies and an Oscar-winning musical, the actress has proved her acting mettle. Throughout her journey in showbiz, Emma has worked with many celebrated stars, but she once felt lucky to share the screen space with one, and it was neither Ryan Gosling nor Andrew Garfield.

Emma began her acting career with a role in the 2005 show The New Partridge Family. After doing some more TC gigs, the actress made her movie debut with the 2007 film Superbad, but her breakthrough came by playing Olive in Easy A.

Emma Stone has worked in a lot of genres throughout her career. The actress has shared the screen space with Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man film series, Ryan Gosling in Oscar-winning film La La Land, and many more. While the 2017 sports drama Battle Of The Sexes was something out of Stone’s comfort zone, she had a similar face on the sets, Steve Carell, as the two have already shared the screen space in the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love.

However, it was not Carell that she felt lucky to work with but Andrea Riseborough. As per FandomWire, the actress once said, “I couldn’t be luckier.” She added, “She is truly the most transformative, incredible actor. So, it was like a true lucky break on my part.” For the unversed, Stone went n*de and shared a steamy s*x scene with Riseborough.

Battle Of The Sexes is a biographical sports film about the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Robert Larimore Riggs. Helmed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the movie received mixed reviews from viewers.

