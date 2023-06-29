Jennifer Lawrence knows how to get the world talking about her. As she has a stack of major box office hits to her name, JLaw is undoubtedly one of our biggest movie stars in the showbiz industry. The actress reveals that she only understands the plot of her 2017 horror movie, Mother!, as she was “sleeping with the director,” who happened to be her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. Read on to find out more about it!

JLaw and Javier Bardem were part of the psychological-horror movie, as they played the role of the couple who unexpected guests disrupted. While filming the movie, the actress fell in love with the director Darren Aronofsky but broke up two months after the movie was released.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, the host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer Lawrenced how much she understood her movie “on a scale of one to totally confused.” The actress jokingly replied and said, “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.”

In the movie, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem’s character faces situation as things descend into chaos when strangers invade their secluded home. The host jokingly asked, “F**k the director?”, to which Mother! actress responded, “Yeah!” Another reason the movie was heavily talked was that the director, Darren Aronofsky was 22 years elder than the actress as their love affair grew during the shooting of the film.

Talking about their fallout, JLaw revealed it was the negative reviews which put an unhealthy strain on their relationship. However, as she is unabashedly weighing in on the polarizing movie once again, this time, she’s being brutally honest.

Let us know what do you think about Jennifer Lawrence and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

