James Cameron has always made movies ahead of their time, whether it’s the Terminator series or Avatar. While the celebrated filmmaker has extraordinary projects in his kitty, his views on other movies often make headlines. He was once under the radar for criticising Wonder Woman, which caused a lot of drama. Not only did the film’s director Patty Jenkins slam Cameron for his remarks, but netizens also pulled out his old interview excerpts that were quite s*xist. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Wonder Woman was released in 2017 and featured Gal Gadot in it. The actress played DC’s popular superheroine, but Cameron had a few problems with it.

During an interview with The Guardian, James Cameron said, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but, to me, it’s a step backwards.” He even compared the character to Terminator 2’s Sarah Connor, who, according to him, “was not a beauty icon. She was wrong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.”

Patty Jenkins found James Cameron’s words quite offensive and said that he probably did not understand the multidimensions of a woman. She took her Twitter handle and wrote, “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman”

Take A Look:

Not just this, but soon after, an old interview of James resurfaced online where he spoke about women in a not-so-positive light. In a conversation with The Playboy, he said, “A big recalibration happens when we’re forced to deal with real women. And there’s a certain geek population that would much rather deal with fantasy women than real women. Let’s face it: Real women are complicated. You can try your whole life and not understand them.”

Well, obviously, all this got James Cameron quite a flak online, and we hope he heard his fans’ statements. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

