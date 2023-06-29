Kanye West is one of the most prominent names in the music industry and never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with his personal and professional life. While the rapper is now married to Bianca Censori, his high-profile divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian was once the talk of Tinseltown. Today, we bring you a throwback to when a source close to him confessed about West cheating on his wife Kim after he slept with girls behind his ex-wife’s back and was f*cking groupies. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was in 2016 that Kanye confessed to cheating on his ex-wife Kim after their son Saint was born. In fact, the rapper also spoke about infidelity through his music, and his difficult marriage with Kim is known to all his fans and friends in showbiz.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, an insider once told The Sun about Kanye West cheating on ex-wife Kim Kardashian and said, “It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he’d cheated after Saint was born.”

The source added, “On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim‘s back; he even said he’d been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his s*x sessions…”

It further added, “It was very graphic, his language was unreal. Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned, nobody could believe what he was saying in front of everybody, it seemed he was having an episode and was very manic.”

The insider revealed that it was ‘heartbreaking’ because it was ‘clear’’ that the rapper was dealing with mental health issues.

The source concluded that Kim ‘put up with a lot in their marriage’, and it seemed like Kayne ‘turned a corner when he started focusing on religion more’.

