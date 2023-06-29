Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, and their friendship is well-documented. They’ve starred together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and they also appeared in the Pixar film “Onward.” The two stars have been seen goofing around together on set, attending events together, and even pranking each other on social media.

We caught our hands on a video where the Avengers actors tried making sushi. In the video, Holland and Pratt can be seen struggling to roll the sushi correctly but were clearly having a lot of fun. They also shared some funny stories about their experiences making sushi in the past.

The video was done for a Youtube Channel, Tastemade, in 2019 and is a lot of fun to watch, still because of the hilarious reactions and statements passed by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt who enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Even netizens had funny reactions to the video due to some weird revelations.

While making Sushi, the Spider-Man actor asked the Guardians of The Galaxy actor if he had any experience on how to roll Sushi, and Pratt made sure that everyone knew about his rolling habits! A user wrote, “Love how Chris keeps making joint jokes and Tom ignores them…” Another user made sure to pinpoint the moment in the video and wrote, “Have you made a lot of sushi…no, but I’ve but I’ve rolled a bunch of joints!”

One more comment pointed out, “I just realised they’re promoting a family-friendly movie, and Chris just straight up said he rolled joints in the first 2 minutes!” Another user joked, “4 minutes of Chris Pratt making sure everyone knows he has smoked the marijuana.” One more comment echoed the same, “Chris is making sure everyone knows he’s done drugs.”

While other users appreciated their bonding and Chris‘ actual skills in making miniature Sushi, a user wrote, “Chris is just not even rolling sushi at this point, he’s rolling a pack for the homies.” Another comment read, “Love how Tom gets Chris to help him remove the seaweed from his mouth then proceeds to put another in his mouth to eat.”

You can watch the video shared by the Youtube channel Tastemade. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt were promoting their Pixar film Onward, where they played brothers.

