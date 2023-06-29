While every single move that Brad Pitt makes in the professional space has all the attention from across the globe, his personal life, too is a fodder for many discussions that are solely about him. The actor who has been in the news for his divorce and everything that has been following it including the custody battle with Angelina Jolie, last year he was in news for finding love again. This time, Pitt fell for jewelry designer Ines De Ramon, and now reports say she roams around with his initial close to her heart.

For the unversed, Brad made news last November for being spotted with a new lady. The lady was none other than Ines, who was freshly out of long relationship with Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The two were quickly linked up, and there were many spottings that backed the claim. The one where he dressed in a crisp black suit, and she is a silver gown on a dinner date, sealed the deal for the fans.

Now if the latest reports are to go by, it seems like Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have fallen deeply in love and their relationship is going much stronger than everyone expected. Ramon walks around with a necklace that has a ‘B’ in it and no points guessing what that means. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

An Insider told Hollywood Life, that Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are still going strong after they were first spotted together in November last year. “Brad seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels,” the source said. “Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest. … They are definitely in love, and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

However neither of the two have publically accepted their relationship, but this is the most public Brad Pitt has gone about his love life since his infamous split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

