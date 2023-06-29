It seems like the rough run for Ezra Miller starrer The Flash is not ending any time soon. For a movie that was called one of the most prominent superhero films by James Gunn, the DCU flick went on to embarrassingly underperform at the World Box Office and even domestic for that matter. It was also a surprising factor when suddenly the executives at Warner Bros said that Tom Cruise has seen the movie before release and loved it too much. But Cruise’s latest tweet has created a storm for DCU and netizens are busy calling them out.

For the unversed, The Flash has enjoyed an extensive marketing campaign, one that reports said was worth some $150 Million. The studio went to every possible extent in selling their movie. At one point, producer Barbara Muschietti said that Tom Cruise had called them to appreciate the film that he really loved watching. But the actor never went on record to say anything about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out, Tom Cruise has now listed down the big movies releasing this Summer in Hollywood and is hyping all of them up like a real legend should. But what has been bothering people around is the fact that he did not include The Flash in the list, which even has his competitor Oppenheimer. Netizens are now calling Warner Bros’ claims of Tom calling them false. Read on to know more.

Hyping up Oppenheimer, Barbie, Indiana Jones And Dial Of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise, in his tweet, wrote, “This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theatres. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

But the fact that he ignored The Flash raised alarms, and netizens couldn’t stop themselves from voicing their doubts and calling Warner Bros out. Below are the reactions.

No chance in hell did Tom Cruise call those frauds to gush over The Flash lmao https://t.co/XRx01fTUod — Michkovmania (@s__carson) June 29, 2023

Bro I did not know that Tom cruise left out the flash in his tweet until someone pointed it out LMFAOOOO. WB was really out here paying random celebrities to sing praise for The Flash — Bryan (@brybry139) June 29, 2023

Tom cruise might not have been joking when he critiqued the flash pic.twitter.com/3L257ZlBLN — Ayman (Spot stan) (@GuyWhoConquers) June 29, 2023

Makes great films, supports great films, doesn’t talk about the flash.

Cinema captured in one person. — KEN (@RanvirAeren) June 28, 2023

They gotta stop using Tom Cruises opinions after The Flash lol https://t.co/E0oUc8cCrk — RASHAD 🦇 (@Its_Me_Rashad) June 28, 2023

So The Flash was worth seeing, huh? 👀

I KNEW that was fake endorsement. No way you'd hitch your wagon to that. — journeyman121 (@journeyman121_) June 28, 2023

But are they better than The Flash? Asking for a friend… — John (@tyrtlejaw) June 28, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Tom Holland Refused To Believe In Timothee Chalamet Getting Mistaken As Him & Said “He Is Too Handsome”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News