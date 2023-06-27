The Flash movie and its makers are definitely not having the best time as the movie is not getting the expected response. When the movie finally reached the theatres with all the brawls of its lead actor, Ezra Miller, the audiences were pretty hyped for the movie. However, as the movie is turning out to be a disappointment, it has been leaked on Twitter, which might be a huge loss for the makers.

Featuring Ezra Miller and many actors in the cast, the movie was sold on the concept of the multiverse. Not to forget that Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman also appeared in the movie, which was indeed a delight for the audiences. Despite including Batman actors from various timelines, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and more, the movie failed to be the success it was expected to be.

The Direct reports just after one week of its theatrical run, the entire 2 hours and 24 minutes of The Flash movie leaked on Twitter in reasonable quality through cam footage. The whole leaked copy has been removed from the platform, it remained live on Twitter for around eight hours before being taken down. In a shocking series of events for the makers, before being taken down at 1 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, it accumulated 1.7 million views.

Reportedly, it has been said that User @BriYoshFR leaked the Flash, as he was responsible for uploading the full movie to the platform. Reacting to the same, the Twitter user has since had their account suspended. The leak came just after the Ezra Miller starrer movie suffered a second-weekend box office drop nearly as bad as Jared Leto starrer Morbius.

Talking about the earning of the movie, it has grossed a little over $200 million worldwide and is still struggling. However, the leak has drastically diminished the chances of the Ezra Miller starrer having any box office legs.

