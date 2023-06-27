Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now in unsettling waters as the shuffles in dates and the reported cancellation/delays of projects are hinting that Kevin Feige has smelt the tea and is now taking step to create a more nuanced and quality efficient line up rather than running behind quantity. One of the most anticipated products for many reasons, good and bad both, is The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, has been the talk of the town for months now and has become more with the trailer that released recently. But there is a shocking update.

If you aren’t in sync with what’s happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, mainly circling around Captain Marvel, aka Brie Larson, has Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Captain Monica Rambeau on a quest. The three mutants of the MCU will fight as a team, and this is very much a starting point to the formation of a group.

Now what if we tell you that the group that The Marvels is forming as we speak is none other than Young Avengers? Yes, you read that right. It seems like Marvel bosses are ready now more than ever to green-lit the much spoken about project, and the leaked The Marvels’ post-credit scenes have a hint to offer about that. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a reliable MCU leaked @CanWeGetSomeToast (via We Got This Covered), there is a play-by-play of the post credits of The Marvels in the update they have offered. It says Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, finds a tablet that Nick Fury owned that lists all the currently active Avengers. She uses it to track down Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who debuted in the mini-series Hawkeye and asks her whether she knew Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang, had a daughter and insists that they all need to team up.

The fact that Kamala says they need to team up at the end of The Marvels, which sees her teaming up with Rambeau and Captain Marvel, is a hint enough that Young Avengers are assembling, and the day is not far from an official announcement will be made. The Marvels is slated for a November 10, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

